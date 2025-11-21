40-hour non-stop Kishore Kumar hits: Mangaluru sets world record with singing marathon

In a unique tribute to legendary Bollywood playback singer Kishore Kumar, Mangaluru has entered the Golden Book of World Records after 136 singers performed his songs continuously for 40 hours. The event, titled “Gaata Rahe Mera Dil,” was organised by the Shodashi Foundation and concluded on November 19 at the Town Hall in the coastal city.

This achievement breaks the previous record set in Ahmedabad, where 100 singers had performed Kishore Kumar songs nonstop for 36 hours. The Mangaluru event began at 2 a.m. on November 18 and continued uninterrupted until 6 p.m. the following day, earning official recognition from representatives of the Golden Book of World Records, who were present to authenticate the attempt.

The programme saw participation from singers across different parts of Karnataka, including those who have appeared in popular music shows and television competitions. The participants ranged from seasoned performers to emerging talents. According to the organisers, singers were divided into nine groups, with each group comprising 8 to 20 participants. The schedule allowed only a 59-second gap between two songs, ensuring that the performance remained continuous for the entire duration.

Participants performed karaoke-based renditions of some of Kishore Kumar’s most iconic hits, many of which continue to remain evergreen favourites across generations. Organisers said the turnout demonstrated the strong love for Hindi film music in Mangaluru and the enduring popularity of Kishore Kumar, whose voice continues to inspire music lovers decades after his passing. Foundation president Bharat Kamat described the record as a collective achievement made possible through “tremendous dedication and passion.” Mentor and singer Yashavanth M.G. said the attempt was a fitting tribute to an artist regarded as one of the greatest and most versatile singers in Indian cinema.

All 136 participants were honoured with medals, certificates and event memorabilia for contributing to the historic accomplishment.