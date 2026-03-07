50 state passengers arrived in New Delhi from Gulf: CM

Bengaluru: Fifty passengers from the state who were stranded in the Gulf region amid the ongoing West Asia conflict arrived in New Delhi early Friday morning after departing from Fujairah in the UAE, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office said.

The protocol team (Karnataka govt) were at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi with breakfast, it said. They were transported on a KSRP (Karnataka State Reserve Police) bus and two cars to domestic terminals for their onward travel to Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Hubballi, the CM office said in a statement.

Many were disgruntled and complained to the team that MEA did nothing, and it was only a local organisation that helped them with their tickets, etc., the statement claimed.

“Incidentally, we are the only state so far that is providing this assistance at the Delhi airport,” it added.