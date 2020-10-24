5,356 new Covid cases in Karnataka, 51 deaths

Bengaluru: The State has reported 5,356 new cases of Covid-19 and 51 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 7,93,907 and the toll to 10,821, the health department said on Friday. The day also saw 8,749 patients getting discharged after recovery.

A total of over 71,68,545 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,08,356 were tested on Friday alone, and 21,615 among them were rapid antigen tests. Out of 5,356 fresh cases reported today, 2,688 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. As of October 23 evening, cumulatively 7,93,907 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, which includes 10,821 deaths and 6,93,584 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 89,483 active cases, 88,547 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 936 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 21 out of total 51 deaths reported on Friday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada and Tumakuru (4), Mysuru (3), Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Dharwad, Hassan, Kolar and Shivamogga (2), and Bagalkote, bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Mandya, Raichur, Udupi and Vijayapura (1).