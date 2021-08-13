543 Children Tested Positive For Covid-19 In Bengaluru In Just 10 Days

In the initial days of the month, between August 1 to August 11, 543 children are diagnosed positive with the Covid-19 virus, with either asymptomatic or had moderate symptoms, according to the Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Paika, which works as the municipal body. Children afflicted with coronavirus range in age from 0 to 19 years.



As per the data provided by BBMP bulletin, 210 children between the ages 0-9 years and 333 children aged 10-18 years tested positive between August 1 and 11. There are 270 girls and 273 boys out of a total of 543.

Children infected with coronavirus ages ranging from 0 to 19, and account for 12-14 percent of Bengaluru's daily Covid count. The spike in Covid cases among Bengaluru's children comes amid when India has still yet to approve a vaccine for the virus for children. This is greater than the 510 children who tested positive between July 22 and July 31, indicating that the Covid-19 virus is spreading quicker among children.

Previously the experts have estimated about the upcoming third wave and had warned that children who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 during the third wave in India may be at higher risk of becoming infected.

Concerns of the Covid-19 virus spreading among children have sparked, while the debate about whether or not to start school in offline mode is still a matter of concern that needs to be reopened from August 23 with the students of class 9 to 12. Parents' concerns appear to be warranted, as vaccination for children under the age of 18 has yet to begin, even as the State Government considers restarting schools in the offline mode.

Despite the increase in numbers, BBMP officials tried to downplay the worries and assuage anxiety. They stated that while the numbers are increasing, the positivity rate is really not, and as such the ratio of children testing positive to the daily positivity rate is consistent, implying that in cases where children were found to be positive, the entire family might have gone positive.

Meanwhile, the positive cases have remained stable at 12-14 percent and have not risen above 15% and the total number of paediatric Covid-19 cases is being closely monitored.