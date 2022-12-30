5.8 lakh complaints registered on Public Eye app, `30 crore fine collected

Bengaluru: "Public Eye App" keeps an eye on traffic violators in the state capital. In relation to the cases on violation of traffic rules in Bangalore, in the last 3 years, 5.80 lakh complaints have been received on the "Public Eye App" and a fine of Rs 30 crore has been imposed.

Out of this, a fine of Rs 6.83 crore has been collected from the owners of 1,40,437 vehicles under the traffic limit. In the remaining 4,40,305 cases, a fine of Rs 23.24 crore is pending.

Bangalore Traffic Police and Jana Graha Center for Citizens Democracy jointly developed the Public Eye app in 2015.

Public can go to Google Play Store on Android mobile and download "Public Eye App". Open the app and upload photos of vehicles violating traffic rules. The photo you send will be sent to the Traffic Management Center section. The staff there will check the photo appropriately and send a notice to the vehicle owner who violated the traffic rules. The description of the person who sent the photo will be kept confidential. Owners who have received the notice can visit the Bangalore Traffic Police website and pay the fine online. However, the traffic department police have informed that 70 percent of these people do not pay the fine.

Collecting fines from traffic violators is a headache for Bangalore traffic police. A huge amount of outstanding penalty is pending for recovery. Now the traffic police have found a new way to collect fines. Coordinated with RTO and insurance companies. Through this, when the yellow board vehicle drivers come to the RTO office to get the fitness certificate, it will be checked whether their vehicles have violated the traffic rules and if they have violated, how much fine they have to pay.

A fitness certificate will be provided only after payment of the fine. Special Commissioner of Traffic Department Dr M A Saleem said that the insurance companies will also inform the traffic management staff about the outstanding amount of traffic violation fines of the vehicles coming to them for insurance.

Year by year, the number of complaints coming through the Public Eye app is increasing. In 2015, 13,803 complaints were received. In 2016 - 50,789, 2017 - 50,939, 2018 - 60,738, the number of complaints has increased in 2019 to 1,52,172. From 2019 to November 2022, 5,80,742 complaints were received. More than 1.27 lakh people have downloaded the "Public Eye App". More than 15,000 people are active. In 2017, the daily average of 90-110 complaints has increased to 310.

Complaints related to footpath parking, no parking, driving without a helmet, using mobile while driving, triple riding, defective number plate, one-way traffic are coming in a large amount.

Even if you avoid the eyes of the police by violating traffic rules, you cannot avoid the eyes of an accident. So everyone should obey the traffic rules. "Public Eye App" is helpful in finding traffic violators, said Dr. MA Saleem.