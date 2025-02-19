5,849 properties in Udupi may get B-Khata under new government policy

Udupi: With the government approving B-Khata registration for constructions on illegal layouts in non-government revenue lands, an estimated 5,849 properties in Udupi district may become eligible for the classification, Deputy Commissioner Vidyakumari said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Commissioner said the number of eligible properties could be higher than current estimates. Property owners can pay double the tax amount at their respective urban local bodies—City Municipal Council (CMC), Town Municipal Council (TMC), or Town Panchayat—to obtain B-Khata registration. In subsequent years, they will be required to pay the regular tax.

“We will implement this in a campaign mode across the district to facilitate property registration under B-Khata. This will enable property owners to manage and transact their holdings using e-Khata,” she said.

The scheme applies to layouts developed illegally before September 10, 2024. Owners seeking B-Khata registration must provide necessary documents proving that the layout was established before the cutoff date. Those residing in such properties without paying taxes will now have the opportunity to regularize their status under this initiative.

As per the Chief Minister’s directive, property owners must complete the registration process within three months. After this period, any remaining illegal layouts in the district will face strict enforcement measures, the Deputy Commissioner warned.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised that obtaining B-Khata does not equate to A-Khata status or full property regularisation. “This provision primarily benefits low-income buyers who purchased plots in unauthorised layouts at lower prices and found themselves in legal limbo. With B-Khata, they will at least be able to register and transact their properties,” she added.