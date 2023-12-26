5G-enabled ambulances designed to monitor critical care patients in transit unveiled by actor Sudeep

Bengaluru: Apollo Hospitals Bengaluru has launched an innovative ambulance service to transform emergency medical services in the city. The 5G-enabled ambulance service will provide a new cutting-edge solution connecting patients, ambulance doctors and remote medical experts in real time. It’s a first-of-its-kind intelligent ambulance, equipped with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive medical facilities. This life-saving vehicle will monitor critical care patients and transform it into a smart clinic at remote locations during transit.

The 5G ambulance was unveiled in Chinnaswamy Stadium by Actor Kiccha Sudeep in the presence of Dr Manish Mattoo, CEO - Apollo Hospitals - Karnataka Region. The ambulance service has been designed and developed by HealthNet Global (HNG), with the intention of making critical care accessible to all.

In critical situations, any delay can be fatal. With high-definition cameras transmitting live video and patient data with close to zero latency, ambulance doctors can now receive real-time guidance and support from remote medical experts. This not only improves the accuracy and speed of diagnosis and treatment, but also has the potential to save lives, reduce complications, and improve the overall quality of emergency medical care. The solution's compatibility with 5G networks makes it easy to integrate with existing infrastructure and enables a smooth transition to 5G technology. Apollo's Comprehensive Connected Care program ensures that the solution is integrated with other healthcare facilities, enabling a comprehensive approach to connected care.

Additionally, the solution enables faster response times, enhances safety for patients and EMS personnel, and can potentially reduce costs while improving resource utilization.

The solution is a part of Apollo’s Comprehensive Connected Care program, which is envisioned to enable comprehensive connected care across Apollo units. The connected ambulance gets connected and monitored from central as well as regional command centres and is designed to bring about a big shift in the way in which critical care is administered in the country.

The other dignitaries present during the occasion included Dr Venkatesh AN, Regional Director, Emergency Medicine, Karnataka Region, Actor Kiccha Sudeepa, Actor Shivarajkumar and etc.





The CEO- Apollo Hospitals - Karnataka Region, Dr. Manish Mattoo said, “As a leader in healthcare innovation, Apollo is proud to introduce the Apollo 5G Ambulance, a ground-breaking solution that harnesses the power of 5G technology to transform emergency medical services. This cutting-edge ambulance represents a significant step towards the future of healthcare, where connectivity and advanced technologies converge to provide the highest level of care to those in need. Instead of relying solely on pre-hospital management, we have recognised the importance of reaching patients early for timely care. That’s why we introduced the 5G-connected ambulance, which serves as a mobile hospital. By utilising its uninterrupted and fast connectivity, we can start providing essential patient care right where they are. This insight has led us to embrace the 5G-connected ambulance and leverage its lag-free connectivity to improve patient outcomes."



On launching the digital services, Regional Director, Emergency Medicine, Karnataka Region, Dr. Venkatesh A N said, “This initiative allows for advanced care right from the patient's location, throughout their journey to the hospital, and even within the emergency room. It is a ground breaking effort that will play a vital role in saving lives.” He also emphasized on the importance of GOLDEN HOUR in many aspects of emergency care like trauma, stroke and heart attack. Dr Venkatesh is also working tirelessly towards increasing the connectivity across various Apollo units and taking international standard care to even remote places.”