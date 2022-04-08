6 Bengaluru schools get bomb threats

Bengaluru: Six schools situated on the outskirts of Bengaluru got bomb threats on Friday, said the police.

Following this, the premises were emptied and the police rushed to the schools along with bomb disposal and dog squads and carried out search operations.

The bomb threats were found on the official email ids of the schools.

Initially, Ebenezer International School located in Hebbagodi police station limits and Vincent Pallotti International School located in Hennur police station limits received the threats.

Later, it came to light that the threat has also been given to Gopalan Public School in Mahadevapura, Delhi Public School of Varthur, New Academy School of Marathahalli and The Indian Public School of Govindapura, police sources stated.

One of the threat messages read: "A powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention it is not a joke, this is not joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!" The email was forwarded from '[email protected]'.

Tension prevailed in the area as parents rushed to the schools.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that following the bomb threats, the police department initiated the necessary action and the situation is under control.

The police have initiated investigations into the bomb threats. The incident has created panic among parents as SSLC (Class 10) exams are underway in the state.

Additional Commissioner (West) A. Subramanyeshwara Rao said that "99 per cent of bomb threats like these turn out to be hoax later and there was no need for parents and students to get panicky. Search operations were being conducted in the premises of the schools without disturbing the ongoing examinations."