63 BBMP monitoring centres to be opened

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner TusharGirinath instructed all zonal officials to open monitoring centers in 63 sub-divisional offices of the corporation to facilitate the public to get permission for installation of Ganesha idol.

A coordination meeting was held with the officers of various departments regarding the measures to be taken by the corporation to celebrate Ganesha festival in an eco-friendly manner and asked to form a committee comprising of BBMP, Police, BESCOM and Fire officials.

Like every year, BBMP Commissioner TusharGirinath asked to make proper arrangements for the immersion of Ganesha idols in Sankey, Halasuru, Yediyur, Hebbal and other major lakes and Kalyani.As the lakes are far away from the residential areas in some areas, the public has been suggested to set up ward-wise mobile discharge units (temporary tanks) at important places, junctions and necessary places of each zone to discharge the idols. A systematic barricade should be installed around the lakes marked for the immersion of Ganesha idols and in the premises of Kalyani's. Around ten skilled swimmers and necessary staff should be appointed at each discharge centre. Loudspeaker should be installed and awareness should be created. He said that electricity poles should be arranged near the lakes.The waste collected in the disposal centers should be cleared through containers. Cleaning staff and transport vehicle should be ready at all times. He also suggested that arrangements of boats, water pumps and cranes should be ready if necessary to facilitate the discharge.

'Worship Eco-Friendly Idol'

TusharGirinath appealed to the public that instead of installing coloured and POP idols of Ganapati, idols that are friendly to environment should be worshipped. It should be ensured that firecrackers are not burst during the procession. Ganesha idols should be dissolved at designated places. Flex, installation of banners and use of plastic is completely prohibited and the public is requested to co-operate.

Action against POP Idol Making

'Chemical dyes, thermocol and Plaster of Paris (POP) Ganesha idol making is completely prohibited. If there are places where such items are manufactured, they should be identified and action should be taken. Zonal Joint Commissioners, Medical Officers of Health, Assistant Executive Engineers, Ward wise list should be prepared and site investigation should be carried out.