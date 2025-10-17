66 Startups Showcase Pet-Tech Innovation at Purina’s ‘Unleashed’ Meetup in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Nestlé Purina Petcare, a global leader in pet nutrition, hosted India’s first-ever Unleashed by Purina Pet Tech MeetUp in Bengaluru on Friday, bringing together 66 startups and 35 investors in a day-long exchange of ideas, innovation, and collaboration. The event, co-hosted by DSG Consumer Partners, marked a significant step in advancing India’s growing pet care ecosystem through technology and entrepreneurship.

Startups such as Supertails, Absolut Pets, and Smylo participated in discussions and pitch sessions before industry experts and investors. Absolut Pets was declared the winner of the pitch competition, while Smylo secured the runner-up position. The event featured interactive panels led by global and Indian leaders from the pet care sector, exploring the role of technology, sustainability, and innovation in improving the quality of life for pets and their owners.

Nestlé India Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said Unleashed by Purina reflects the company’s vision of combining nutrition and innovation. “We aim to support initiatives that enhance the lives of pets and pet parents. This platform allows technology and entrepreneurship to come together for meaningful impact,” he said.

Kim Bill, Head of Purina Accelerator Labs, noted that India’s pet care market is on the verge of transformation. “We see huge potential to shape the future of pet care in India through purpose-driven partnerships,” she said.

DSG Consumer Partners' India Head Hariharan Premkumar added that the country's pet care sector, growing at a projected 25% CAGR, is witnessing an informed generation of pet parents. He said collaborations like Unleashed would accelerate innovation and establish India as a global pet care hub.