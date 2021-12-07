7 nodal officers appointed to check Omicron spread

Putting preventive measures in place to counter the spread of Omicron variant, Karnataka government has appointed 7 IAS and IPS officers to oversee the preparedness of medical and allied services.

On the directions of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, nodal officers have been appointed to handle the situation. The orders came into immediate effect. The State government has aggressively started gearing up for any eventuality by ensuring availability of adequate medicines and oxygen. It is also taking all precautionary measures to handle any untoward issues arising from the pandemic.

Munish Moudgil has been reappointed in-charge of the State war room and to oversee the supply of medical liquid oxygen from refilling stations to the intended healthcare facilities and other beneficiaries. While Pankaj Kumar Pandey is in-charge of home isolation, M Shika is responsible for screening of international passengers, Shilpa Nag is State Surveillance unit in-charge, Kumar Pushkar will be in-charge of Central Hospital Bed Management System and M T Raju will look after medicines.