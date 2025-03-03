8,000 chickens die due to suspected bird flu

Ballari: In the Kapagallu village of Ballari taluk, around 8,000 chickens have died at a poultry farm since last week, raising suspicions that it may be due to bird flu.

The farm, owned by a person named Ravi, initially housed 15,000 chickens. To date, 8,000 have died, leaving only 7,000 chickens remaining. Authorities from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department have indicated that there may be potential for more chickens to die.

“Samples from the deceased chickens have been sent to Bangalore. They will be forwarded to the National High-Security Animal Disease Institute in Bhopal for testing. We expect a report by Tuesday. If bird flu is confirmed, the remaining chickens will also be culled,” said Dr. Karabari, the Deputy Director of the department.

“To prevent and monitor bird flu in the district, the Animal Husbandry Department has formed 10 teams. These teams will report to the department daily. The district borders Andhra Pradesh, and inspections are being conducted at check posts as well. There are a total of 74 poultry farms in Ballari, along with 14 egg production centers, which are under strict surveillance,” they noted.

Following the death of 2,400 chickens due to bird flu at the Kurekuppa livestock center in Sandur taluk, the sale of chickens and eggs has been prohibited within the Kurekuppa Municipal Council and the Toranagallu Gram Panchayat areas. Hotels and eateries have been instructed not to prepare food items using chicken meat and eggs. The area within one kilometer of Kurekuppa village has already been identified by the Animal Department as a dangerous area. To prevent the outbreak of bird flu, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department has taken precautionary measures, designating a 10-kilometer radius including Toranagallu, Kurekuppa, Vaddhu, Thalooru, Bussapur, Daroji, and Devalapur as a surveillance zone. Bird flu is spread by viruses. Infected birds can transmit the disease through their droppings and urine. The virus can also be spread through respiratory excretions and blood from the infected birds. Officials are actively working to raise public awareness regarding the symptoms of bird flu.