₹906 Crore Worth of Projects Launched and Inaugurated in Yadrami Taluk: CM Siddaramaiah

Kalaburagi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday expressed confidence that regional inequality in the Kalyana Karnataka region would be eliminated over the next ten years, paving the way for inclusive and equitable development.

He was speaking after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various development works worth ₹906 crore at a programme organised at the KPS School premises in Yadrami. The event was jointly hosted by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, and the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board. The Chief Minister also distributed benefits to beneficiaries from various departments.

CM Siddaramaiah stated that in the newly declared Yadrami taluk under the Jevargi Assembly constituency, foundation stones were laid for 87 projects worth ₹867.49 crore, while projects worth ₹38.29 crore were inaugurated. “In total, development works worth ₹906 crore have been launched today,” he said.

Opposition Spreading Falsehoods for Political Gain

Taking a dig at the opposition, the Chief Minister accused them of spreading misinformation for political reasons. “They claim that the government has no funds for infrastructure due to the implementation of guarantee schemes. If the government were bankrupt, it would not be possible to spend ₹906 crore in a single constituency,” he asserted.

CM Siddaramaiah said the government has already spent over ₹1.12 lakh crore and implemented all major programmes within one year of assuming office, as promised before the elections. “People should understand that this government stands by its word,” he said.

He added that out of the 592 promises made in the party manifesto, 243 have already been fulfilled, with the remaining assurances to be implemented during the rest of the term. Drawing a comparison, he said that during the previous Congress government, 158 out of 165 promises were fulfilled, along with 30 additional schemes not mentioned in the manifesto.

He also criticised the BJP, stating that it failed to fulfil even 10 per cent of the 600 promises it made while in power from 2018.

The Chief Minister said that while 63 new taluks were declared earlier, the BJP government provided infrastructure in only 14 of them between 2018 and 2023. “After we came to power in 2023, Praja Soudha buildings have been sanctioned for 49 taluks,” he said.

In the Kalyana Karnataka region, he noted that while 19 taluks were sanctioned during the BJP tenure, only two buildings were constructed. “Our government has sanctioned 17 taluks, approved 97 Nada Kacheri offices, and ensured construction across 25 taluks in the region,” he added.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to farmers, Siddaramaiah said that due to heavy rainfall and crop damage, aerial surveys were conducted and compensation was provided. Funds amounting to ₹1,218 crore from the SDRF and an additional ₹1,031 crore from the state government were allocated.

He said crop loss affected 14.21 lakh farmers across the state, including over 7.21 lakh farmers in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Compensation worth ₹1,072 crore was distributed, with Kalaburagi district alone receiving ₹498 crore for over 3.23 lakh affected farmers.

The Chief Minister added that ₹233 crore was provided for tur crops affected by pest attacks and ₹300 crore was allocated to support sugarcane farmers, with the government and factories contributing ₹50 each per quintal.

Article 371(J) Implemented by Congress

CM Siddaramaiah said Article 371(J) was implemented due to the efforts of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Dharam Singh. “The BJP had opposed it, and they have no role in its implementation,” he said.

He added that ₹13,000 crore was allocated to the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board over three years, including ₹3,000 crore in the current year.

Focus on Education

The Chief Minister announced that foundation stones have been laid for 300 Karnataka Public Schools, out of a total of 900 sanctioned across the state, reaffirming the government’s priority on education and healthcare.

Senior Congress leaders, including AICC President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers Priyank Kharge, Krishna Byregowda, Sharan Prakash Patil, Madhu Bangarappa, Rahim Khan, and several legislators were present at the event.