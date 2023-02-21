A few people will be shown their place after elections, warns HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: 'Some people have taken our party for granted and they will get their answer during the elections', said former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy Addressing the party workers at J P Bhavan here on Sunday he said that Congress party president is claiming that Kumaraswamy will dissolve the party if JD(S) does not come to power.

He clarified that he promised that if he does not fulfil promises made during Pancharatna Rathyatra even after coming to power he would dissolve JD(S) party but Congress is misleading people. 'This time people will keep the national parties away. The Pancharatna programme is not just for show. We have prepared a programme for the needs of the women and poor people of the state', Kumaraswamy said.

With few months to go before the assembly elections, the addition of prominent leaders from the Congress and BJP parties to the JD(S) party continues. Former MLA Veerbhadrappa Halaravi, former MLC S.L. Ghotnekar and Kolar's former Zilla Panchayat Vice President and KMF Director Vadaguru Harish Gowda along with their supporters, joined the JDS party in the presence of Kumaraswamy and party state president CM Ibrahim.

Virabhadrappa Halaravi left the BJP and joined JD(S), while S.L. Ghotnekar and Vadaguru Harish Gowda left Congress to join HDK's party along with their supporters. HD Kumaraswamy and CM Ibrahim gave the party flag to these three leaders and wrapped them in JD(S) shawl in a programme held at the party office.

Speaking on the occasion, HDK said that 'We have already done Pancharatna Yatra in 70 constituencies. People gathered in large numbers in North Karnataka too' He said that people are gathering more than expected everywhere.

'In the last phase, we are going to conduct the concluding programme of the Pancharatna program in Mysore-Mandya or Hassan. At least 10 lakh people will join this programme. Prominent people are joining the party from many quarters. There is a chance of winning at least four seats in Karwar district. In 2023, Ghotnekar and Halaravi will be elected to the assembly. Even in Belgaum district there is an atmosphere of winning six out of eighteen seats'. JDS state president CM Ibrahim, MLC KN Thippeswamy, Inchara Narayanaswamy, former member Chowdareddy , JDS candidate from Kolar CMR Srinath, JDS city unit president Prakash, were present.