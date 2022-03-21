A house for sparrows in Mandya

Mandya: March 20 is celebrated as World Sparrow Day worldwide. But the number of protectors of sparrow is very less. Here is a house for sparrows in Ganjam in Srirangapatna taluk in the district. The owner of the house is Jayaram , an engineer by profession , who runs a welding shop. He created artificial nest for sparrows and hundreds of sparrows are living in his house premises happily.

Jayaram not only provided nest for sparrows he provides grains and water to sparrows 24x7. Jayaram is bird lover since childhood , and he is concerned about reducing number of sparrows these days. He decided to provide shelter to sparrows and made hundreds of nests by using PVC pipes. He also created an artificial waterfall and a pond in house premises.

The chirp of sparrows can be heard in his house daily. Jayaram's wife and daughter also support the work of Jayaram.

This birdlover celebrates the World Sparrow Day by cutting a cake and distributing it to neighbours. The family is also creating awareness among people for conserving sparrows which is endangered species.

The Mysuru-based NGO Chaitra foundation honoured Jayaram by presenting him a Sparrow Protector Award. Bird lovers come from Mysuru and other places to hear sparrows chirp.