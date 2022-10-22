A strong contender to Mysore Mallige blossoms in state

Uttara Kannada district: This ancient trading town was until now known for its aromatic Bhatkali Biryani and Falooda, which has now been threaded into the finer things in life—the amorous jasmine cultivation. The new breed of jasmine growers is ready to give the fabled Mysore Mallige and Shankarapura Mallige (both armed with GI tags) a run for their money. The Bhatkal Mallige has started making an international appearance, starting with the markets in the Gulf countries and hitting the shelves in flower markets in Mumbai, Bangalore, Mysore and Mangalore, and according to the sales statistics, the ladies there liking it!

Six years ago, the town had to import jasmine from Mysore or Shankarpura, as did all other coastal towns. But we now have nearly 1000 acres under jasmine cultivation. In terms of output, we are in a position to meet the export demands not just to other cities but also to Gulf countries, to begin with" said Akbar Sidibapa, one of the growers.

The arrival of the Bhatkal jasmine had a sobering effect on the otherwise buoyant jasmine market commanded entirely by Shankarpura Jasmine, "The Shankarpura jasmine was selling at Rs. 150-180 per one-foot long garland." In season, it used to climb up to Rs. 300-340. Since it was a monopoly market, the growers did make a fortune out of growing jasmine in Shankarpura in the Udupi district, but after the Udupi thermal power project started spewing tons of fly ash many gardens perished, due to which the prices shot up. "Cashing on this situation, the Bhatkal growers expanded their jasmine cultivation to new areas and brought more land under jasmine cultivation," said Rathnakar Kamath, a jasmine grower in Bhatkal.

The quality of the Bhatkal variety, according to floriculture experts, was comparable to that of Udupi; "it is longer and whiter in colour, and because it is grown on virgin lands, the plants get full soil nutrients, and we do not even get to administer organic inputs." But the experts say this condition will not last long and sooner or later the farmers will have to grow new patches, "Mohammad Bhatkal told.

As a result of more jasmine being available, the market has also expanded. The coastal jasmine was now pushing out the Mysore Mallige from its coveted position in Bangalore, Shimoga, Mysore and a few other districts in central Karnataka. But our niche market was still in Mumbai and Gulf countries, and after the cargo facilities opened in Mangalore airport, we were able to export our produce at least weekly twice to Gulf countries, either directly or via Mumbai. We now have a few pockets in Mumbai like Lamington Road, Crawford Market, Opera House in Girgaum, Jogeshwari, Powai, and LBS Road in Thane district, say the growers. Efforts were also on to motivate the mall operators to give special counters in Bangalore.

"The jasmine business cannot run on a monopoly market anymore, as the geographical advantages to the growing areas and road, railway and air connectivity have to be addressed. We are in constant touch with the Bhatkal growers to form a co-operative exclusively for jasmine growers from the coast, if we can form a co-operative, we will survive better," said Mary Rasquinha, a grower from Shirva in Udupi district.