Aadhaar Centre In South India May Get Relocated From Karnataka To Tamil Nadu

The Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI) Regional Office for South India, which is based in Bengaluru, is considering to relocate to Tamil Nadu following a long effort to secure property for a permanent office.

According to reports, the regional office, which has been based in Bengaluru for about ten years, has been hunting for five acres of property for the past three years but has been unsuccessful. The UIDAI office is presently located on Race Course Road in the South Wing of Khanija Bhavan.

UIDAI handles enrolments for Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep. The typical daily visitor count was between 300 and 400. A lot of people come from North Karnataka as well. For their operations, they require a larger place and is now paying a monthly rent of Rs 8 lakh here. It further added about the country having eight regional offices, with plans to establish state-specific centres in the future. Tamil Nadu has offered land to UIDAI for the purpose of establishing a state-level office. They were discussing to move there if they can provide them a larger plot of land from where they can operate and handle work smoothly. They were considering a location such as Hosur, that is not distant from Bengaluru. The highly authorised source explained that