AAP aims to root out corrupt BJP from BBMP 

Bengaluru: The upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) election will be between a corrupt BJP and the common man of Bengaluru say Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. They also claim that it is today the fastest growing party in the country. In less than 10 years we have now two state governments in the country and have won in local body elections in states across the country. The reason is simple: 'We are winning because we are performing, people across the nation now recognise the "Arvind Kejriwal model".

With BBMP elections expected to be announced any day, AAP has formed a campaign committee to lead the election campaign and win. The AAP leaders say the members of the campaign committee are people who understand Bengaluru, relate to problems faced by the people and have won people's trust through their years of contribution to our city and state. The campaign committee has Bhaskar Rao as Chairman, and other members are Mukhyamantri Chandru, K Mathai, Mohan Dasari and Laxmikanth Rao.

AAP is confident that they will lead the party to a victory and very soon we will be able to see honest, pro-people governance in Namma Bengaluru, said AAP, Karnataka State President Prithvi Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, AAP Karnataka State Vice President and BBMP Campaign Committee Chairman, Bhaskar Rao said 'We believe taxpayer's money should benefit taxpayers and not politicians. People deserve good schools, hospitals, schools, good roads, water, electricity and opportunities to excel. While all other parties have attempted to copy the model AAP is the only party that has delivered'.

Last week AAP announced a candidate search committee and released a missed call number and email ID and received in excess of 600+ applications from people wishing to contest upcoming BBMP elections on an AAP ticket. This development is even before ward reservations have been announced. This number is expected to go up many fold once reservations are announced this week.

Speaking on the occasion, AAP State Campaign Committee, president, Mukyamantri Chandru said, 'Over the past 10 years AAP has not just ensured common people fight win elections and deliver but has shown that "people's goodwill" and not money wins you elections.

AAP has shown that with a small fraction of the money spent by other parties to fight elections, through innovation and low cost methods using volunteers to win people's hearts elections can be won. Apart from door to door campaigns, Bengaluru will witness various other innovative AAP campaigns for the first time.

Speaking on the occasion, AAP State spokesperson, K Mathai said:'People of Karnataka are fed up with the 40 per cent corruption of present BJP government and complete failure of law and order in our state . They believe that neither Congress nor JD(S) can be proved a real alternative. AAP is the only party that has the moral authority to take on the corrupt and criminal BJP government. Since even after AAP exposing the corruption in the recent Government tenders and demanding action against Minister C N Ashwathnarayana no action has been taken, AAP will be filing a complaint against him in the Lokayukta shortly'.