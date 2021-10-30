AAP condemns ‘unscientific’ parking policy

Bengaluru: Raising their voice against the 'unscientific' parking policy, the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) protested on Friday near Mysuru Bank circle stating that the policy was inhumane and unscientific for imposing fines up to Rs 5000 on motorists for parking in front of their homes. They added that this was just another avenue for BBMP to generate revenue.



"The new Parking Policy 2.0 formulated by Urban Land Transport Directorate(DULT) is unscientific and has been envisaged without including the concerns of motorists. If the policy is implemented, every area will become paid parking. This will be an additional burden on vehicle owners who are already suffering under rising petrol and diesel prices," said State AAP media spokesperson, Jagdish V Sadam.

He added that this was an exploitation of vehicle owners by the State government, BBMP and DULT. "They will have to pay fines ranging from Rs 1000- Rs 5000 for violation. All vehicle users must oppose this policy and the government should immediately withdraw this," he added.

Vice president of Bengaluru AAP noted that last year the State government had tried to push for this anti-motorist policy but had to withdraw due to AAP's opposition. Now it is being implemented quietly." Some companies from North India are behind this. The ruling BJP leaders just want to rob motorists in daylight and fill their pockets" he said

He further observed that this is just another avenue for BBMP to generate revenue.

"There are so many vehicles that are parked in front of their homes due to space shortage, but this is just an additional revenue source for BBMP. Through this, BBMP will earn around Rs 300 crore," he added. He wanted to know if the government would utilise the fines collected from the people for constructing at least one multi-level parking in each ward.