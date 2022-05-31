AAP launches ‘Gram Sampark Abhiyan’

Mysuru: The Aam Aadmi Party has kickstarted its"Gram Sampark Abhiyan" to reach out to the people in rural Karnataka through zonal level office-bearers meet.

The meet was organised by State In-charge Dr Damodaran and zone 7 and 8 coordinator Rajiv Khera. Mysuru district president Malavika Gubbivaniexplained the relevance of the meeting and also the circumstances leading to her joining the party in 2014.

AAP resource person Dr Damodaran explained how with a good organisational set-up in New Delhi and Punjab, AAP has been able to come to power there and outlined the good work done by the two State governments since then. He explained the need for a good organisational set-up at every level and the role of each person. He explained the responsibilities of party office-bearers and had some valuable advice for aspirants for various electoral posts.

Mandya district in-charge BoodanuruBommayya explained the political scenario in Mandya and his political journey into AAP. Kodagu observer K C Venkatesh explained the "Kejriwal model" and the two big strideshe has taken and exhorted the volunteers to work fearlessly as people have understood the lies of Modi government.

CYSS Youth leader Abdul Razak Mardala explained the achievements of the Delhi government. Speaking at the workshop Darshan Jain explained the new organisational setup and how the Gram Sampark Abhiyan will start. He also explained how the new roles of office-bearers will get reorganised and published the timelines for organisation building at various levels.