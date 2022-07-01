AAP protests ACB’s ‘corrupt’ practices 

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party leaders staged a protest on Thursday against the style of functioning of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), in front of the agency office.

AAP workers raised slogans against ACB at its office in Race Course Road. While speaking to the media, AAP State media convenor Jagadish V Sadam said, "The ACB, which was formed to curb corruption has become a collection centre. The High Court's censure against the bureau's functioning vindicates the view that the ACB is not doing its job honestly. The 'tainted' Additional DGP of ACB should be removed and an officer of impeccable integrity should be in his place. The value of documents and gold jewellery seized by ACB during raids and the value of what was returned to the authorities must be made public."

Another AAP leader Channappa Gowda Nellore said, "The corrupt who were raided by the ACB have joined hands with the agency to escape from clutches of law. It has till now secured the conviction of only four officials while it has raided over 1,000 government officials and employees in connection with undisclosed assets cases. But these officials have come back unscathed as if nothing had happened. It's amply clear that the ACB targets only subordinate officials while it spares those in higher places."