AAP protests ‘corruption’ in KPSC

Bengaluru: Alleging massive corruption in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), the Aam Aadmi Party staged a massive protest on Wednesday. The police arrested the protesters when the rally started at Freedom Park.

Speaking to the media, AAP Benglauru president Mohan Dasari said, "KPSC is known as den of corruption and all successive governments have promised to set things right in the recruitment agency but have taken any corrective steps. It's time all like-minded people came together and showed their strength by protesting on behalf of three crore youth of this state and against the parties which have ruled the State. On one hand the youth are not getting jobs befitting their educational qualifications and on the other, the corrupt are cornering the scarce government jobs. The ruling BJP is just watching and allowing injustice being done to the youth of the State."

"KPSC is formed with an objective to recruit educated youth in government jobs, but the commission has become a minting machine for corrupt politicians and bureaucrats. If it is not possible to put KPSC on the right track, it would be better to close it down", Dasari said.

"While we were on our way to KPSC headquarters the police and the government in their bid to shield the corrupt, arrested us in the beginning of our march."

AAP leaders Jagadish V Sadam, Chennappagowda Nellur, Lakshmikant Rao, Ravichandra Nerabenchi, Sameer, Farid, Dr. Satish Kumar, Shashavalli, Geetha, Prakash Nedungadi, Maria and other leaders and volunteers participated in the protest.