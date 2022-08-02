AAP seeks Lokayukta probe against minister Ashwath Narayan in toolkit purchase 'scam'

Bengaluru: A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Lokayukta against Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan for alleged corruption in the purchase of toolkits meant for distribution to SC/ST students at an industrial training centre.

After submitting a complaint along with 'documentary' proof with Lokayukta Justice B S Patil, speaking to media persons, AAP State president Prithvi Reddy said, "A major irregularity has been committed in the contract to procure toolkits containing essential equipment costing Rs 22 crore for 13,000 students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes undergoing training at industrial training centres. "Although AAP exposed this scam and demanded judicial inquiry, the state government did not initiate any investigation into the matter. It is deplorable to know that the State government is protecting Ashwath Narayan, who is the kingpin of this scam," he said.

"Intelek Systems has bagged the contract by submitting fake documents. Allowing a bogus company to supply materials worth Rs 22 crore under the influence of the minister is a testimony to prevailing 40% commission in the BJP government. When the tender was invited for the first time, the process was cancelled as the company did not have technical qualifications and a re-tender was called to give another chance to it," Bhaskar Rao, former IPS officer and AAP State vice-president said.

Aam Aadmi Party State spokesperson K Mathai said, "The same company has generated fake GST bills to show supply of goods to others worth Rs.22 crore and Rs.11 crore. Though the GST Council has also proved that these bills are fake, secretaries and ministers of the department have given contract worth crores of rupees to the same company. Lokayukta Justice Patil should not yield to the pressure from the government and conduct an impartial inquiry. Action should be taken against Ashwath Narayan and all the culprits"

State Bar Cell president Nanjappa Kalegowda, Ravichandra S Nerabenchi, Usha Mohan, Pravesh and others were present.