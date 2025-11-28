Aarthi Scans expands its India-First ‘Vital Insights’

Bengaluru: Aarthi Scans and Labs, India’s largest integrated diagnostics provider, today inaugurated its new performance and longevity lab, Vital Insights, at its Jayanagar centre.

The facility was launched by Basu Shanker, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Founder of Primal Patterns, in the presence of Dr Aarthi Prasannaa, Chief radiologist and Director, Dr Prasannaa Vignesh - Radiologist & Director and Dr Arunkumar Govindarajan - Radiologist & Director.