Above normal rainfall in Karnataka likely in November: IMD

New Delhi: Karnataka and other South Indian States are likely to receive above normal rainfall – over 122 per cent of its long period average – in November, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

"Rainfall for November over the South Peninsular India (south interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala) is most likely to be above normal (122 per cent of long period average )," it said. Based on data collected during 1961-2010, the long period average (LPA) of rainfall over South Peninsular India in November is about 117.46 mm. The northeast monsoon that commenced on October 25 has led to heavy rainfall in Kerala. The state gauged 589.9 mm rainfall in October, the highest in the month since 1901. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said rainfall will continue over south India, particularly Kerala, till November 11. He also said India recorded 125 extremely heavy rainfall events during September and October of 2021, the highest in five years, owing to late withdrawal of the southwest monsoon and higher-than-normal low-pressure systems. The country recorded 89 extremely heavy rainfall events this September against 61 in the same month last year, 59 in 2019; 44 in 2018 and 29 in 2017. Also, 36 such events were witnessed in October this year compared to 10 in the corresponding period of 2020; 16 in 2019; 17 in 2018 and 12 in 2017, according to IMD data. The meteorological department said the causes of disastrous weather episodes included the late withdrawal of the monsoon, a higher-than-normal number of low-pressure systems during the period and the interaction of active western disturbances with low-pressure systems in October. Nine low-pressure systems, including two cyclones – Gulab and Shaheen -, one deep depression and six lows, affected the country during the period.