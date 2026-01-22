Absconding Dandupalya Gang Member Held After 29 Years in Mangaluru Double Murder Case

Mangaluru: In a major breakthrough in a long-pending criminal case, the Mangaluru City Police have arrested an accused associated with the infamous Dandupalya gang who had been on the run for nearly three decades in connection with a 1997 double murder and dacoity case.

According to the Commissioner of Police Mangaluru city Sudheer Kumar Redday the accused, Chikka Hanuma alias Chikka Hanumanthappa alias K. Krishnappa alias Krishna (55), was arrested from Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district by a special team from the Urwa police station. Police said he had been living under a false identity to evade arrest.

The case dates back to October 11, 1997, when members of the Dandupalya gang allegedly broke into a residence named Anwar Mahal near Marigudi Cross in the Urwa area of Mangaluru during the night. Two persons — Louis D’Mello, aged 80, and Ranjith Vegas, aged 19 — were murdered, and gold ornaments were looted from the house.

A case was registered under Sections 460 (lurking house trespass by night), 396 (dacoity with murder), and 400 (belonging to a gang of dacoits) of the IPC. Following investigation, several accused were charge-sheeted, and in 2010, a special sessions court in Bengaluru convicted five accused, including the gang’s prime member Doddahanuma.

Police said Chikka Hanuma, listed as Accused No.6, failed to appear for trial and remained absconding despite a Long Pending Case warrant issued by a Mangaluru court. Investigators said he frequently changed locations and used different names to avoid detection.

Authorities also stated that the accused is believed to be involved in around 13 serious criminal cases, including murder and robbery, across Karnataka, and further details are being verified.

He has been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police officials involved in the operation have been commended for their efforts.