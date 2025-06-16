Accused in rape and robbery case shot and arrested

Karwar: The accused in a rape and robbery case involving a 60-year-old woman in the Dandeli city limits was shot in the leg and arrested after he attempted to escape and assaulted police officers who had gone to apprehend him. On June 12, a case of rape and robbery of an elderly woman in the IPM forest area was registered at the Dandeli City Police Station. On Saturday (June 14), police received information that the accused, Fairoza Yaseen Yaragatti (23), was in the forest area on Kulagi Road, within the Dandeli Rural Police Station limits. Based on this information, Dandeli City Police Station PSI Kiran Patil and his team went to arrest the accused.

During the operation, the accused, Pairoja, attempted to escape and obstructed the officers’ duty. He also verbally abused them and threatened their lives. Subsequently, he attacked the PSI and staff with stones and a knife, attempting to murder them. PSI Kiran Patil then fired two rounds in the air from his service revolver, ordering him to surrender. However, when the accused again moved to attack, he was shot in his left leg and apprehended, according to Uttara Kannada District Superintendent of Police, Narayan M.