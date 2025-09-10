Action against Maddur stone-pelters irrespective of religion or party: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asserted that action will be taken against those responsible for the stone-pelting incident in Maddur during the Lord Ganesha idol immersion procession, irrespective of their religion or party affiliation, and accused the BJP “of trying to disturb peace.”

Tension had escalated in Maddur and surrounding areas following the incident on September 7, with several right-wing organisations staging large-scale protests on Monday. The BJP had called for a bandh in Maddur on Tuesday.

“Let them (BJP) go to Maddur. BJP intends to disturb peace. There, they have called a bandh. We have already arrested 21 people. We are taking action against the guilty irrespective of their caste or religion, in accordance with the law. Whether they are from the BJP or Congress, whether they are Hindus, Muslims, or Christians, action will be taken,” Siddaramaiah said, responding to a question on BJP leaders visiting Maddur.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi earlier said 22 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, while four others are yet to be taken into custody. Speaking to reporters, the CM also noted that police had prevented the BJP and other right-wing organisations from holding a ‘Chamundi Hill Chalo’ march in Mysuru.

“They (BJP) had planned Chamundi Betta (hill) chalo in Mysuru. RSS and other people had come from various places—Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagara, Mandya. They intend to disturb peace and tranquility. So the police have not allowed them to go to Chamundi hill,” he said.

The march, called by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike and supported by the BJP, was intended to protest Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s statement that Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, home to the Chamundeshwari temple, was not “the property of Hindus alone.”

Responding to reports that state BJP leaders had approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah over law and order concerns in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said the state government “is solely responsible for maintaining law and order,” while criticising the saffron party.

“Where were the BJP members when many farmers lost their lives during the farmers’ agitation against the Centre? Why did BJP leaders not raise their voice regarding the violence in Manipur? The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) did not go to Manipur at all,” he added.