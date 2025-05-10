Action against those spreading fake news, top cop Dayanand warns

Bengaluru: The Indian Army has already responded to the Pahalgam terrorist attack through Operation Sindoor. Currently, there is a fear of war outbreak between India and Pakistan. Therefore, many developments are taking place in the border areas of India. Meanwhile, the police department in Karnataka is on alert, and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Dayanand has given several instructions to the personnel to take action against those spreading fake news.

Speaking at the monthly parade program in the city, he said that many developments have taken place in the border areas of India. Information is being heard that essential supplies are being stored. Therefore, strict action has been advised. He said that general security is being taken everywhere.

All the police are aware of the tension on the border. The police should perform their duties with caution. People should be informed so that they do not get worried. He warned that action should be taken to prevent the spread of fake news.

The public should be given correct information. DCPs and ACPs should be on the alert in Bengaluru. The instructions of the central and state governments should be followed. He has given many instructions that the police should make people aware of the mock drill.

In Bengaluru, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar responded and said that he will discuss additional security in the state with CM Siddaramaiah. There is a cabinet meeting today. There may be a proposal about security there. We have taken all precautionary measures. The local police have also been instructed to be on the alert. We have provided security to reservoirs, dams and important localities, he said.