Activist says minister Ramesh sexually abused woman job seeker

Bengaluru: A CD allegedly featuring Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarakiholi in compromising position with a woman job aspirant was released to news channels on Tuesday. A social activist, Dinesh Kallahalli lodged a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant seeking protection for the victim and investigation into the matter.

After filing the complaint Kallahalli told reporters that this CD contained visuals of the minister allegedly seeking sexual favours from the victim. "Complaint is filed by me and not by the victim as she is fearing for her life," he said.

The minister was not immediately available for comments. After meeting Pant, Kallahalli told reporters that he had been asked to approach the Cubbon Park Police Station to lodge the complaint and to get an FIR registered there. In the complaint, Kallahalli claimed that when the woman from a poor family approached the minister for making a short film, he had sexually exploited her by assuring a job in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. He alleged that when the minister got to know that the woman had the 'CD' (objectionable videos), he threatened her and her family.

"Since I am into social activism, they approached me with the complaint and the CD and shared all the details. Please investigate the truth of the matter, file a criminal case against the minister and provide protection to the victim," he stated in the complaint.

Union Minister for Coals and Mines Pralhad Joshi said he was not aware of the fact. Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he said if a matter like this has surfaced, it must be investigated to find out the truth. He also said he would speak to the Chief Minister in this regard.