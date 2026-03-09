Activists seek probe into Rs 10,000-cr betting racket ahead of T20 WC final

A citizens’ group has demanded a high-level investigation into an alleged illegal betting racket estimated to be worth ₹10,000 crore operating across India through digital platforms, ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The demand was made by Surajya Abhiyan, which said complaints had been filed in Nagpur and Panaji seeking action against the alleged network that reportedly operates through high-tech mobile applications and offshore servers.

According to the group, a Panaji resident, Dilip Shetye of Raibandar, has submitted a written complaint to the city’s Police Commissioner and the Director General of Police seeking a probe into the alleged betting activities. In Nagpur, another citizen has reportedly lodged a complaint via email raising similar concerns.

The complaints have received support from the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, which has urged authorities to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

In a statement, Surajya Abhiyan said reports about the alleged betting network had appeared in sections of the media and urged law enforcement agencies to take cognisance of them and initiate swift action.

The organisation alleged that large-scale illegal betting linked to cricket matches could harm India’s international reputation and raise questions about the credibility of the sport. It also claimed that such activities are often run by identifiable operators and called on investigative agencies to dismantle the networks behind them.

Surajya Abhiyan urged authorities to verify the sources cited in the media reports and identify the alleged control centres of betting syndicates. It also suggested that any money seized during such investigations should be directed towards public-interest schemes.

The group further called for strict enforcement of laws against illegal betting, including provisions dealing with online gaming and gambling, and asked agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and cyber-crime units to crack down on hawala channels and digital payment systems allegedly used in such operations.

Authorities have not yet issued an official response to the complaints.