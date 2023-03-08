Actor Rishab Shetty lends his support to forest people, meets CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Actor Rishab Shetty met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and handed over a letter with 20 points related to forests. He posted a photo of the CM's visit on social media. He also claimed that there was an important purpose behind this visit. He also said through a video that Basavaraj Bommai responded positively to his request.

After his film Kantara's success, the actor and director has visited many forests. As he has travelled to various parts of Karnataka. Especially mixed with those who live in the forest. He is a witness to their pain and sufferings. Also, he spoke to the officers and staff working in the forest. He listed the difficulties and gave that list to CM Bommai, said Rishab.

In a written letter to the Chief Minister, he had mentioned on the difficulties many people living near the forest are facing, what can be provided for them and how the wild animals are causing problems and how much suffering the forest personnel are going through.

The CM also said that he will respond to them immediately. Riding on the wave of Kantara's success, Rishab is involved in a lot of social work. Helping the Daiva Nartaka's (DaivaNarthaka" is an animistic ritual dance performed) devotees and their families in many ways. Also, he has responded to folk arts and folk sentiments.