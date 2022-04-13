Add the coolest fabric to your wardrobe, this summer!

Bengaluru: With summer comes heat, sweat, dust and more. Daily commute becomes a challenge for most people during summer due to the intense heat. Something that most of them prefer is khadi as it keeps them cool during this time. It's not just summer, khadi can be worn at any time of the year.

This fabric has managed to attract several youngsters as it is the best alternative for chiffon, georgette, satin, and so on.

"This is an ideal fabric for Indian weather as it keeps the person who wears it cool and comfortable. It can be worn at offices as a formal wear and for outings if you want to keep it simple and casual. Khadi kurtas are becoming a trend these days and the business has grown quite well over the past year. During the pandemic, the profit margin had gone into a tailspin.However, it has recovered quickly this year," states a store manager in Bengaluru.

"Khadi fabrics let your skin breathe, it is necessary to wear light and sustainable fabrics during summer as the rest of them can be harsh on your skin. I've experimented with this fabric several times keeping the current trends in mind, the design and the whole outlook of these fabrics have changed over the years. Many youngsters choose khadi these days as they get a variety of designs. Kurtis and maxi-tops in cool colours can be your go-to idea," says Sahana Rao, a designer.

"Those who like to keep it simple and aesthetic appreciate khadi. It has a completely different feel to it and does not need any unnecessary embroidery work. Although a little hand embroidery work is fine, too much of it may take away the authenticity of this fabric. Those who like glittery or shimmery attires must go for chiffon or satin but, khadi is best suited for a simple but professional look," says another Bengaluru-based designer.