Adi Yogi statue attracting large number of devotees

Chikkaballapura: The 112-feet Adiyogi statue inaugurated on January 15 on Makara Sankranti day on foot hills of Nandi hills in Chikkaballapura attracting large number of devotees . Basavaraj Bommai had inaugurated a 112-foot tall Adi Yogi statue in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, which is roughly 60 kilometres from Bengaluru, which is a replica of a popular statue at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore .

Nandi hills is famous hill station near to silicon valley , Bangaloreans in large number visits hills during weekends. The 12-feet tall statue would become major attraction of devotees now.

On Sunday more than 5000 devotees visited the statue and offered prayers. The parking area was full of vehicles. Another attraction of statue is laser show on statue at 7 pm night .

On Sunday, standing in front of the huge Shiva idol, some did single leg yoga, devotional prayers. Some others were holding mobile phones in their hands and taking selfies in front of Shiva. Such scenes were found in the new ashram of Isha Foundation. Except near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, there is no 112-feet Shiva idol anywhere in the state.

Knowing that the laser show will be held on the idol of Shiva at 7 pm on weekends, thousands of people were waiting from noon to evening. But they were disappointed as the laser show was cancelled due to technical problems.

The Isha Yoga foundation has decided to set up an Ashram in Chikkaballapura which is the native town of Sadguru Jaggi Vaasudev. Though the foundation allowed public to visit statue , there is no any facility for people as the construction of Ashram is still going on.

The visitors should carry food and water. The ashram is attracting large number of people even within a week of inauguration and would definitely attract more number of devotees in the coming days.