After ban on chemical usage in Gobi Manchurian: Customers say no taste, business declines by 80%

Bengaluru: The chemical used in Gobi Manchurian has been banned in the state capital Bengaluru. Currently, the Health department has also given a notice that if this chemical is used, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed. Therefore, since last one week, it has given a huge blow to the gobi traders and the number of people eating Gobi Manchurian has decreased.

It is clear that cancer is spreading from the chemical used in Gobi Manchurian, the food department has banned the chemical used in Gobi Manchurian. A week has passed since the chemical ban, and the business turnover of Gobi manchurian traders has dropped by 80% since one week. Consumers have also lost interest in eating gobi.

Thus, the number of Gobi Manchurian traders has decreased in various places including Majestic, Malleswaram, JP Nagar, Rajajinagar, Vijayanagara, Wilson Garden. More and more people are turning towards panipuri, Bhel puri, sev puri and other chaats.

‘Uncoloured gobis are not accepted by consumers. Doing business and making a living has become a big challenge. Earlier we were doing business of Rs 10,000 per day. Now doing business of Rs 5,000 has become difficult. Even the invested capital has not returned. Currently we are making natural gobi without using any colour. Even so, people are not coming’, said Manjunatha Stall owner, Rajesh Y. In this way, the business people are lamenting that there will be a huge blow to the business.

He said ‘ Also, they have been using chemicals for so long that they have not eaten gobi manchurian. I came to know that they are doing natural gobi. Hence, it is recommended to take Gobi. Here, Gobi is prepared without using any chemicals. Some customers said that they can eat with confidence. In general, the chemical ban on gobi has given a big blow to the businessmen, so many businessmen have started saying that they don't want to do gobi business.’