After Students Were Told To Wear Uniforms Instead Of Burqas, School Employees Retaliated By Attacking Them

At least 18 individuals were arrested for beating school staff members in Suti village, Murshidabad district on Saturday, following allegations that the headmaster had urged some students to wear the school uniform instead of the burqa. On Friday, the school's headmaster allegedly advised students to wear their school uniforms instead of the burqa.



A mob of local neighbours encircled the school on Saturday, demanding that the headmaster be released. To diffuse the tension, senior district police and administration officials hurried to the scene. According to those on the scene, the situation deteriorated in the afternoon when certain members of the group began to use violence. To disperse the mob, police resorted to use lathi charges and tear gas shells.



Jangipur Superintendent of Police Bholanath Pandey stated that they have taken 18 people into custody. A search has been launched in order to apprehend a few more people. An investigation is underway

The teachers and the headmaster, who had locked themselves inside the school building, were rescued late in the evening by the police. The headmaster has been suspended, according to officials, and a departmental investigation has been launched into his conduct.

The Trinamool Congress MLA Jakir Hossain said that the tragedy that occurred at Bahutali high school in Suti is very regrettable, who represents the Jangipur constituency. The brick-batting began with a few miscreants. A few people have been arrested, and the headmaster has been suspended.

In Suti, a scuffle erupted. According to some residents, the headmaster had instructed the students to dress in school uniform rather than burqa. The situation was eventually brought under control.

The headmaster had requested that the students refrain from wearing burqas. Tahidul Islam, a local neighbour, stated that they were told to wear school uniform. Muslims made up roughly 66 percent of the overall population in Murshidabad, according to the 2011 census. It was the highest of all Bengal districts. The Muslim population of Malda was 51 percent.