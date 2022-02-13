After Students Were Told To Wear Uniforms Instead Of Burqas, School Employees Retaliated By Attacking Them
- The school's headmaster allegedly advised students to wear their school uniforms instead of the burqa.
- To diffuse the tension, senior district police and administration officials hurried to the scene.
At least 18 individuals were arrested for beating school staff members in Suti village, Murshidabad district on Saturday, following allegations that the headmaster had urged some students to wear the school uniform instead of the burqa. On Friday, the school's headmaster allegedly advised students to wear their school uniforms instead of the burqa.
A mob of local neighbours encircled the school on Saturday, demanding that the headmaster be released. To diffuse the tension, senior district police and administration officials hurried to the scene. According to those on the scene, the situation deteriorated in the afternoon when certain members of the group began to use violence. To disperse the mob, police resorted to use lathi charges and tear gas shells.