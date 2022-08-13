Aim is to build a grassroots movement, says State V-P

Mangaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will go all out to get their first government in the South and eyeing at capturing the power of several City Corporations and other urban local bodies(ULBs) in Karnataka. "We are aiming at total inclusiveness in our process right from the choice of people to run the party, contest and function as a government, we have identified ten different verticals to arrive at this scenario" stated AAP state vice president and former top cop Bhaskar Rao.

"Apart from breaking the hegemony of leadership and dismantling the mindset of the three major parties in Karnataka -BJP, Congress and JDS and discarding the methods of governance of these three parties, we will create leaders right from the grassroots. The ten verticals are- women, farmers, professionals, backward communities, minorities, Dalits, street workers, fishermen, teachers, former bureaucrats and right-thinking politicians, in enlightened districts like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. We will initially have 400 people to build the party and ready to make pro-people policies and deliver development to the last man in the society" Rao said.

'We have only little more than 10 months to achieve this and we are in a 'sprint' towards the election arena. In the meanwhile, we are faced with the challenges of voter list manipulations, radicalisation and polarisation devised by the 'JCB' (JDS, Congress and BJP) parties to suit their collective and several objectives. Unlike the JCB parties our leaders do not come in a top-down model but from the grassroots, our leaders will come from the common people's world, they will know the trials and tribulations of the common people, they do not follow, party high command, a family or few feudal elements who call themselves leaders, our leadership training comes from the life itself, we do not have words like 'high command' or supreme leaders or a group of 'managers' who try to infuse ideas of few people or leaders. This is new age thinking in democracy'Rao said.

Training his guns against 'divisive politics' of the Congress party, Rao said people are being divided on the basis of community, castes and now even school of thoughts, food habits and living style. "Recently Siddaramiah of the Congress party had gone even to the racial divide between Aryan and Dravidian after trying to divide religious groups of Lingayats and Veerashaivas. Similarly thanks to divisive politics there are now sect-level fights also between Madhwas and Smarthas, Vaishnavas and Shiivas. As a former top cop as Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru city and IGP internal security Bhaskar Rao had watched the developments on the coast of Karnataka which had faced the worst forms of radicalisation and polarisation. "I am a former RSS and BJP man despite being in the IPS, but I have no hesitation to state that the radicalisation and polarisation is being taken to almost nauseating levels" he said.