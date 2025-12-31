Air quality deteriorates in and around Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Air quality across Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka continues to deteriorate, raising serious public health concerns. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 174, indicating poor air quality, with several localities reporting even worse conditions.

The concentration of particulate matter remains alarmingly high, with PM2.5 levels at 88 and PM10 at 124. Experts warn that prolonged exposure to such pollution levels can have severe health implications.

Not only Bengaluru, but its surrounding areas are also witnessing degraded air quality.

High AQI levels were recorded in several city localities, including Arekere (179), Bapuji Nagar (171), Brigade Road (179), Brookefield (179), BTM Layout (168), Hebbal (173), Jayanagar (175), Koramangala (172), Silk Board (168), Tavarekere (170) and Whitefield (189).

Such poor air quality poses significant risks to public health.

Health experts caution that when AQI levels cross 150, the risk of respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular diseases increases substantially. The city’s rapidly growing vehicle population, which has crossed 12 million, is a major contributor to rising air pollution levels.

PM10 particles are about seven times thinner than a human hair, while PM2.5 particles are extremely fine—about 3 per cent of the thickness of human hair. These microscopic particles can enter the lungs through breathing and pass directly into the bloodstream, increasing the risk of lung cancer, asthma and heart-related ailments. In Bengaluru, PM2.5 levels are reported to be nearly five times higher than the limits prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO), which experts describe as a serious cause for concern.

Air quality levels in other cities across Karnataka on Thursday were also mixed. Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 173, Mysuru 174, Ballari 185, Belagavi 142, Mangaluru 136, Vijayapura 117, Kalaburagi 107, Udupi 110, Hubbali 96 and Shivamogga 73.

Environmentalists and health experts have urged authorities and citizens alike to take immediate measures to curb pollution and protect public health, especially in urban centres witnessing rapid growth and vehicular congestion.