Yak dance, Tibetan cultural performances captivate Mysuru audience

Mysuru: Forthe first time in the city, a traditional Tibetan Yak dance and a series of folk and cultural performances mesmerised audiences, offering a vibrant glimpse into Indo-Tibetan heritage.

The programme was organised on Saturday at the auditorium of the College of Fine Arts under the University of Mysore’s Manasagangotri campus, in collaboration with the Mysuru Tibetan Community Centre. Titled an Indo-Tibetan dance and music event, the evening showcased the rich artistic traditions of Tibetan communities.

The highlight of the event was the emotionally evocative Yak dance, which portrayed the deep bond between Tibetan people and the yak — an animal central to their livelihood and culture. Dressed in vibrant traditional costumes, performers brought alive the spirit of the Himalayan plateau through music and rhythmic movements.

Classical and folk numbers such as “Drops Drodong” reflected themes of courage, unity and vitality embedded in Tibetan culture. The powerful Tibetan drum dance, in which performers tied drums around their waists and played them while dancing, drew loud applause. The performance conveyed a message about preserving ancestral traditions.

The classical Tibetan dance “Talaship” enthralled the audience, while “Akyupema” paid tribute to the virtues of the Dalai Lama through expressive choreography. Folk dance “Reltar” depicted how Tibetan men and women traditionally sing and celebrate amidst forests and open landscapes.

Another classical presentation, “Tosbe Dradul Naikang,” showcased the grace andfaith of Tibetan culture. The energetic Snow Lion dance, known as “Senge,” symbolised strength, fearlessness, joy and spiritual energy. Traditionally performed during festivals and major gatherings, the Snow Lion dance is believed to ward off negative forces and bring good fortune.

Around 25 artists from Assam and Tibetan settlements participated in the event, enthralling the gathering with colourful costumes and traditional instruments.

International violinist and professor Dr Mysore Manjunath said, “This is the first time our college has hosted a programme dedicated entirely to Tibetan culture, dance and folklore. Such events help us understand their customs, beliefs and way of life.”

The evening concluded with a standing ovation, marking a successful cultural exchange that strengthened bonds between local residents and the Tibetan community inMysuru.