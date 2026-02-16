71 ships, 50 aircraft to come together for IFR-MILAN

Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu will review 71 ships, including 19 foreign warships, 45 Indian Navy ships, vessels from the Coast Guard, Shipping Corporation of India and NIOT as part of the International Fleet Review scheduled in Visakhapatnam on February 18.

Underlining that the event marks one of the largest maritime exercise ever happened in independent India, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla informed while inaugurating the MILAN Village on Sunday that approximately 50 aircraft and over 70 ships will take part in the ensuing IFR-MILAN in six columns. “Of them, 19 foreign warships are taking part. While 17 have already reached the Vizag coast, two of the warships are scheduled to arrive on Monday,” Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla mentioned.

With the imposing Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant along with a number of vessels from the Indian Navy and other countries anchored in Visakhapatnam, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the ENC told The Hans India that the IFR-MILAN has grown in its complexity and content over the editions.

Started with four navies back in 1995, the MILAN exercise broadened India’s circle of maritime friendship, highlighting its stand as a responsible, responsive power in the Indian Ocean. Regular participation from Southeast Asian navies confirmed confidence in India’s neutrality and professionalism.

On February 19th, the International City Parade will feature 45 marching contingents. Also, about eight bands and cultural troupes are slated to perform at the event.

The IFR-MILAN-IONS signifies interoperability and collaboration with friendly partner countries.

The biggest maritime exercise aligns with the SAGAR vision and the Act East Policy which together promote a free open and inclusive Indo-Pacific anchored in mutual respect and shared security.

By coupling hard security drills with soft-power dialogue, MILAN turns concepts into practice and emphasises that India’s maritime strength lies as much in its ability to convene, as in its capacity to command.