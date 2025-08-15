Live
All are equal before law says Actor Ramya
Bengaluru: Actor Ramya, also known as Divya Spandana, on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the bail granted to actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda in the Renukaswamy murder case, calling it a strong message that “all are equal before law.” “The SC judgment today on setting aside bail to Darshan and others in the Renukaswamy murder case sends out a strong message — all are equal before the law,” she wrote on Instagram.
Urging people to maintain faith in the justice system, she said, “Follow due process, keep faith in the justice system. It’s long and hard, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Do not take the law into your own hands; justice will be served. Most importantly, stay true to your conscience.” Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Karnataka High Court’s order granting bail, saying it suffered from “various infirmities.”
The top court directed authorities to take Darshan and the other accused into custody immediately and ordered the trial to be conducted expeditiously.
Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Gowda.