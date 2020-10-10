All temples in Mysuru scale down Dasara fete

Mysuru: Over 50 ancienttemples in Mysuru, which normally celebrate Dasara on a grand note every year, are scaling down the festival in view of Covid-19 fear. Just traditional poojas, paaraayanams, homas and other rituals without much crowd are going to mark this year festival.

Revenue of temples have declined by 70 per cent following their closure from March 19 to June 7 due to lockdown, according to noted historian and archaeology expert Dr Shalvapille Iyengar.



"There are several ancient temples which are over 500 to 1000 years old in Mysuru.

All of them celebrate the festival with pomp. Now, due to decline in devotees and offerings, Dasara celebrations at most of these temples are restricted to traditional rituals. The prasadam quantity prepared is reduced from 50 kg rice to 1.5 kg at big temples.

Even the temples which come under endowment department can only spend 35 percent of their revenue. Only some temples which have reserve funds are barely surviving but many others are closed due to the crisis. Priests are also hit hard as their salaries have been cut," Dr Shalva Pille Iyengar said.