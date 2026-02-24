Alleged sexual harassment of Class VI student triggers protest in Ballari village

Ballari: A serious allegation of sexual harassment against a government school teacher has triggered widespread outrage in a village in Kampli taluk of Ballari on Monday with hundreds of villagers particularly women staging a protest demanding strict action against the accused.

According to preliminary information, a Class 6 girl studying in a government school in Kampli taluk was allegedly subjected to sexual harassment by a teacher identified as Jadesh. The incident reportedly took place within the school premises, which parents described as a “temple of learning” that should have ensured children’s safety.

Villagers alleged that the accused teacher behaved inappropriately with the minor student. As news of the alleged misconduct spread, anger mounted rapidly across the village.

Hundreds of women gathered in front of the school, raising slogans and condemning the alleged act. “If teachers themselves behave like this, whom should parents trust with their children?” protesters questioned. The demonstrators demanded that the accused be immediately brought before the public and arrested without delay.

In a show of strong resistance, protesters sat on the road for some time, partially disrupting vehicular movement in the area. They insisted that mere suspension would not suffice and called for stringent legal action, including dismissal from service and imprisonment if found guilty.

As tension escalated, police personnel from the Kampli Police Station rushed to the spot and attempted to pacify the agitated crowd. Officers assured villagers that a thorough investigation would be conducted and that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

Police sources said the process of registering a formal complaint was underway and that statements from the victim, her family members, and school authorities would be recorded.

Child protection protocols are expected to be followed as part of the investigation.

Village leaders expressed concern over repeated reports of misconduct in educational institutions in recent times.

“Such individuals are a threat to society. They should not be allowed anywhere near children,” one local leader said.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about student safety in schools and the need for stricter monitoring mechanisms to prevent such alleged acts from recurring.