Amid Covid pandemic, Mysuru achieves Rs 2,914 crore exports

Mysuru: In spite of Covid-19 hitting business and trade hard across the State, cultural city of Mysuru has stood out by exporting automobile and handicraft products worth over Rs 2,914 crore.



Known as a heritage city in the State, Mysuru is also vying to find a firm place next to Bengaluru in industrial growth as well. The Union government's "Vocal for Local" concept is the key reason for this growth which focuses on exports. Mysuru is in the forefront of exports for over 100 years with home grown brands like-Mysore Sandal soap, Mysore silk and handicraft products which are in great demand around the globe. Now, automobile and software products are boosting Mysuru's export rankings.

TVS and J K Tyre industries alone export products worth around Rs 1,000 crore and handicrafts, mainly inlay products, have a share of Rs 800 crore. Even when the Covid pandemic hit the industrial sector hard, Mysuru achieved better in exports and continues to be in the global space in manufacturing and exports. Mysuru is exporting its best products to 63 countries, and 157 industrial units are in the top list.

Mysuru is now top two in software exports after Bengaluru. The city is also exporting electronics, electrical, masala products and gems and jewellery products, indelible ink and medical equipment. Mysuru has its own uniqueness. Out of 48 GI products in Karnataka, Mysuru owns nine of them.

Speaking to The Hans India, Joint Director of District Industries Centre D K Lingaraju said, "Mysuru is going to set up a new export house at a cost of Rs 5-6 crore to provide all services to improve exports, such as customs, credit and quality analysis units."