Amid opposition, K'taka govt permits recital of Quran at temple fair

Hassan: Amid the ongoing unrest over incidents of communal polarisation in the State, the BJP government in Karnataka on Wednesday permitted continuation of an age-old ritual of reciting verses from the Quran during a historical Hindu religious fair despite objections from Hindu groups in Hassan district.

The move has been appreciated by thousands of devotees who took part in the 'Rathotsav' of Channakeshava temple at Belur in Hassan district.

Kazi Syed Sajeed Pasha recited verses from the Quran in front of the chariot of Lord Channakeshava in the presence of thousands of Hindu devotees. The ritual symbolises Hindu-Muslim unity and harmony.

"The recital of verses from the Quran has been a tradition for generations and it has come from my ancestors. Whatever may be the differences, Hindus and Muslims should live in a united manner and let the God bless all," Pasha said. The 'Rathotsav' ceremony at the Belur temple is performed for two days, which is a rare phenomenon in the State. The idol of Channakeshava will be embellished with gold and diamond jewelleries gifted by the erstwhile kings of the Mysuru kingdom. Lakhs of devotees throng Belur during this temple fair.

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations have objected to the age-old tradition of recital of Quran before moving the chariot this year following a series of developments in the State. The administrator of the temple had written to the Muzrai department seeking clarification over the continuation of the ritual, which has been going on for years and symbolises Hindu-Muslim unity.

The Commissioner of the Muzrai department, Rohini Sindhoori, gave green signal to the continuation of the ritual. She said that according to Section 58 of the Hindu Religious Act, 2002, there should not be any interference in the rituals and traditions of the temple. After her direction, the temple committee decided to go ahead with the ritual of recital of verses from the Quran.