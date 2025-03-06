An Epic Spectacle: Prabhath Brothers’ ‘18 Days’ Leaves Bangalore in Awe

Bengaluru: Bangalore witnessed a theatrical marvel as Ravindra Kalakshetra played host to the sensational dance musical ‘18 Days’—a production by the illustrious Prabhath brothers, Bharat R Prabhath and Sharat R Prabhath. Known for their mastery of movement and narrative, these stalwarts of Prabhat Arts International once again proved why their name commands respect in the world of performing arts.

Cinema has long been the dominant force in entertainment, but the electrifying response to ‘18 Days’ reaffirms the power of live theatre. Prabhat Arts International, bestowed with Karnataka’s highest honor—the Rajyotsava—has garnered as much admiration as any film industry powerhouse. Their latest spectacle, based on the Kurukshetra war, was a breathtaking confluence of natyashastric vocabulary, aerial choreography, and mesmerizing storytelling, performed by an ensemble of 50+ accomplished artists.

The production, which has earned accolades from the likes of Bollywood legend Aamir Khan, continues to redefine the boundaries of Indian classical dance and contemporary performance. What made the Bangalore performances truly special was their noble cause. Staged as a benefit show for Poorna Pramati Gurukul, the production successfully raised funds for the school’s infrastructural development, blending art with philanthropy in an inspiring gesture.

Audiences were captivated as the narrative unfolded in both Kannada and English, making it an inclusive experience for diverse spectators.The event was graced by luminaries such as Gururaj Kharjigi, Malavika Avinash, Aravind Ninvavali, and Tejaswini Anantkumar, along with an array of distinguished scholars. Their presence defined the cultural significance of the evening, as the Prabhath brothers transported the audience into an era of war, valor, and dharma with seamless precision and emotional depth.

With ‘18 Days’ leaving a lasting imprint on Bangalore’s cultural landscape, the Prabhath brothers are already setting their sights on their next masterpiece—an ambitious retelling of the Ramayana. If their past productions are any indication, audiences can expect yet another grand spectacle that blends tradition with innovation. As the curtains fell on this epic saga, one thing became crystal clear—Prabhat Arts International isn’t just creating performances; they are crafting history, one timeless story at a time.