Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan stands by Dharmasthala temple

Mangaluru: In a significant development amid the ongoing controversy surrounding allegations of mass burials at Dharmasthala, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan has come out strongly in support of the revered temple. Dharmasthala, one of Karnataka’s most prominent religious and cultural centers, has faced a storm of allegations and online propaganda in recent weeks, with claims questioning the sanctity of the shrine. The matter has drawn sharp responses from devotees and political leaders across the region.

Adding a new dimension, Pawan Kalyan has announced his plans to visit the Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple on September 11, where he will personally offer prayers in solidarity with the institution.

His office confirmed that he will lead a special service inside the temple precincts, followed by a ceremonial aarti in front of the sanctum.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Pawan Kalyan expressed deep concern over what he termed as “malicious attempts to malign a centuries-old religious institution that has commanded respect not only in Karnataka but across South India.” He said his presence was intended to “send a strong message against false propaganda” and to reaffirm the faith of lakhs of devotees.

The controversy erupted after allegations surfaced on social media about the discovery of hundreds of human remains buried near Dharmasthala. Temple authorities, however, dismissed the claims as baseless, arguing that the reports were part of a deliberate misinformation campaign aimed at tarnishing the shrine’s image.

The issue has triggered heated debates across Karnataka, spilling into Andhra Pradesh as well, where Dharmasthala has a large following.

Pawan Kalyan, who holds both political influence as a deputy chief minister and celebrity stature as a film star, is expected to bring significant public attention to the temple’s defence. Temple authorities and community leaders have welcomed his visit, seeing it as a boost to their efforts to protect Dharmasthala’s reputation.

Special security arrangements are being made for the event on Thursday, where a large number of devotees are expected to gather. By joining hands with Dharmasthala, Pawan Kalyan has signaled that the temple’s sanctity is above politics, religion, or regional divides.