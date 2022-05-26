Another Gyanvapi in the making in Mangaluru?

Mangaluru: This sleepy yet communally hypersensitive village of Malali got a jolt following a development that could put it under focus at national level. It all started on April 21 when the facade of Malali Juma Masjid was brought down for repairs. Behind the facade was the temple-like structure. This revelation shocked the Hindu community as they did not know there was a structure resembling a temple inside the mosque. Till now only Muslims entered the mosque whose interiors has all the attributes of a temple-like structure. Many of the Muslim devouts did not know its history or about the hidden temple-like structure behind the mosque.

A series of incidents have taken place since then. The Vishwa Hindu Parishat, Bajrang Dal and a host of Hindu fringe groups asked the Deputy Commissioner to stop the renovation of the masjid. The leaders with the cooperation of those from the Muslim community have stopped things from escalating. "Knowing well the sensitive nature of the area we from Hindu groups and the Muslim clerics took control of the situation and decided to settle the issue peacefully," said Sharan Pumpwell, VHP divisional secretary, speaking to Hans New Service.

Following the appeals for peaceful resolution of the issue, the Deputy Commissioner of the district, Dr K.V. Rajendra asked both parties to maintain the status quo till further notice or until such time when a resolution of the issue was found.

Meanwhile, the Masjid committee headed by Mohammad Mamu has clarified that, "This mosque has a 900-year history. Its exterior walls were removed to make way for renovations. We have all paperwork connected to the mosque and the same have been collected by revenue officials, who have promised to resolve the situation within a week."

Activists from VHP and Bajrang Dal decided to ascertain the truth about the mosque in the form of traditional way by posing "Tambula Prashne" before the priests on Wednesday (May 25).

In coastal Karnataka, it is common practice to approach priests to know about the history of generations. It is widely practiced custom. The Hindu activists will also put "Ashtamangala Prashne", after "Tambula Prashne", as the next step to ascertain the history of the mosque.

Astanangala Prashne is also a traditional Hindu astrology method which has more standing than Tambula Prashne.

"Going by the elaborate calculations I and my colleagues have gone through during the Tambula Prashne process we arrived at a conclusion that there indeed was a presence of the divine power both female and male and further the calculations showed that the female power was 'Shakti' and the male power was 'lingaroopi' which are Durga and Shiva respectively. But more clarity can be got only after the 'Ashtamangala Prashne' which is in terms of cosmic calculations more precise. But the Ashtamangala Prashne is an elaborate ritual and can be done only through the will of the people of Malali," Panicker told Hans News Service.

Following the rituals being organised at the village the district authorities clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 within 500-meter radius of the masjid on Wednesday.