Another honeytrap allegation against BJP MLA Munirathna

Bengaluru: Now another allegation has been made against RR Nagar MLA Munirathna, who was recently sent to jail in a honeytrap and caste abuse case. A former BBMP corporator and her husband have made serious allegations against Munirathna.

The couple who have filed a complaint against Munirathna are now ready to submit documents before the SIT. The former corporator, who has accused Munirathna of honeytrap and attempt to murder, has also released a video, which has sparked a debate. A former corporator of Laggere and her husband have made serious allegations against MLA Munirathna Naidu. Addressing a press conference at a private hotel, they lamented the harassment that Munirathna has inflicted on their family along with witnesses. An FIR was registered against Munirathna in Nandini Layout on Saturday itself based on the complaint filed by the couple. Now the couple has held a press conference and made serious allegations against MLA Munirathna.

‘Munirathna has conspired against me. I have the audio and video records for this. Munirathna had conspired to make an obscene video of me’. Finally, the victim’s husband has accused Munirathna of trying to keep a camera in the bedroom to film my wife.

The former corporator husband, who has accused Munirathna of offering crores to domestic workers and planning to keep a camera in our bedroom, has said that he had also plotted murder for not listening to what he was told. Ramesh Jarkiholi had tried to make a video on me at the time the video came out. Finally, we forgot everything and compromised and worked on his behalf in the elections. Munirathna got scared and worked on his behalf too. However, the victim’s family has released a video of Munirathna talking to his close friends, saying that he had blackmailed my wife and tried to destroy me.

The former corporator couple, who have accused Munirathna of blackmailing big people in this way, are not afraid of any reason. They have said that they will fight against Munirathna by providing all the documents to the SIT.

The couple, who have already filed a complaint against Munirathna, are now ready to give a complaint to Nirmalanandaswamiji of the Vokkaliga community, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, R Ashok and DCM DK Shivakumar. There is a doubt whether Munirathna, who was recently released from jail on bail, will now face the situation of being behind bars again.