Another round of discussions with national leaders on appointing people for corporation-boards: DCM

Bengaluru: The appointment of chairman for Corporation-Boards has aroused curiosity. The list has not been finalized even though a meeting was held at the Taj West End Hotel till late on Tuesday under the leadership of the state Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

There is a discussion about the party organization and the appointment to the various state run boards and corporation. The first round of talks are held about the corporation and board. KPCC President, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the names will be sent to Delhi leaders.

Speaking to the media representatives DCM Shivakumar said, Not only Bengaluru, but there was also the discussion about MLAs of Kalyan Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and Central Karnataka. We will have another round of discussions with our national leaders. Now five state elections are going on. Myself and the Chief Minister should go campaigning. After that we will discuss and finalize the list, he said.

Talking about the matter of Home Minister Parameshwar being disappointed, he said why will the Home Minister be disappointed? He has come and gone from Belgaum. All discussions should be done first. Some have given report for the Lok Sabha elections. He said that some still have to give the reports.

There are a total of 85 corporations under the government, and the government has full authority to make appointments there. Chairman, Vice Chairman, Members, Directors are appointed. All political parties make appointments when it comes to their turn in power, he said.

Barring some corporation-boards, the average salary for the chairman will be Rs 40,000. MLAs will benefit only if they are given cabinet-level post status. Similarly, the cost of hospitality is Rs 16,000, travel allowance is Rs 2,000 per day, house allowance or rent is Rs 1,00,000, also 1000 liters of fuel and there is an opportunity to hire one personal secretary, two personal assistants, two attendants.